Death threat: I won't be silenced, says H D Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is among the 15 public personalities named in an anonymous death threat sent to Nijagunananda seer, said Saturday he was not taking it lightly and that he would not remain silent.

Speaking to reporters here Saturday, Kumaraswamy said he was being targeted for being outspoken against the BJP’s hidden agenda and the divisive politics of the Sangh Parivar.

Asked who could be behind the death threat, Kumaraswamy said: “Who else? I am among the few outspoken people, exposing BJP’s hidden agenda and the divisive politics of its political wings. But I won’t be silenced.”

He added, “Some members of the BJP’s wings, while commenting about terrorism in other communities, act like terrorists themselves. When you see their path, the RSS and the Nazis in Germany took shape around the same time. There is no difference between them.”

Kumaraswamy also played the Vokkaliga card, saying the death threat was an attack on the Vokkaliga leadership. “There have been similar instances in the past targeting H D Deve Gowda,” he said.

The anonymous letter sent to Nijagunananda Swamy, reads: “You and all the anti-nationals with you will be killed on January 29. Be ready for your final journey. Convey this to the rest of them yourself...”

The letter then names 14 others including Kumaraswamy, actors Prakash Raj and Chetan, journalists Dinesh Amin Mattoo, Agni Shridhar, CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat, Nidumamidi seer Veerabhadra Channamalla Swami, academicians Bhagwan and Maheshchandra Guru among others.

The JD(S) Legislature Party leader said he would bring up all these issues in the legislature session scheduled to be held in February. “The BJP is unable to face my opposition. If they want to pass a resolution in the session to send me to Pakistan, let them,” he said.

Reacting to the death threat, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said Kumaraswamy could have lodged a complaint with the police if he feared that the BJP was behind it. “He is making baseless allegations against the party. The party would never involve itself in such an act,” he said.