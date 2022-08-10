Debt-ridden private schools allege harassment

Several private budget schools in the state have complained of harassment by financiers from whom they borrowed loans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a complaint to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has alleged that the private finance companies are trying to recover the loans by threatening them and physically assaulting them, locking up the schools and trying to frighten them by deploying rowdies at the school premises.

They even requested the CM to intervene and organise a meeting of all private finance companies in the state and issue directions not to harass the school managements.

“During two years of the pandemic, there was no proper financial assistance from the government for private schools. We were forced to depend on private financiers. As we are still struggling to recover our admissions and fee dues, it has become difficult for us to repay the loans at once,” Association general secretary D Shashi Kumar said.

As explained by Kumar, some private school owners are expressing suicidal thoughts as they are unable to pay the high interest charged by private financiers. “Recently, the owner of a private school in Bengaluru wrote a letter to the association saying that he has no option than ending his life as the financier is threatening him every day in front of students and parents,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting her to consider restructuring loans availed by the private schools in

the state.

“For two years, the private schools have been struggling to balance their financial commitments. Several parents have not yet paid the fees dues. We are unable to repay loan instalments and service interest on loans. The dues are piling up and we are in a debt trap,” they stated, seeking Sitharaman’s intervention in restructuring bank loans and a one-year moratorium on repayment.