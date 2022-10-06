Deccan Mining case: High Court bins CBI's plea against discharge of accused

The High Court of Karnataka has dismissed a criminal revision petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an illegal mining case against Deccan Mining Syndicate Pvt Ltd (DMSPL).

The CBI case was also against retired IAS officers N Vishwanathan and Shameem Bhanu, retired Deputy Director of Department of Mines and Geology, S P Raju, and the then Circle Inspector of Sandur Ramakant Y Hullar.

The CBI special court had discharged the accused on January 30, 2016. The CBI contended that the trial court had considered the role of each one of the accused but allowed the application and discharged them from the case relating to the offences alleged against them.

The CBI case was that the accused had fraudulently and dishonestly facilitated the illegal mining by illegally renewing the mining lease. According to the CBI, the accused facilitated the change of original sketch of Kumaraswamy and Subbarayana Halli villages in Sandur taluk and issued mineral dispatch permits without verifying the stocks.

The accused did not take any action on the complaints by state-owned National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) about encroachment of its lease area by DMSPL. The CBI charge sheet stated that the alleged illegal iron ore mining by DMSPL had caused a wrongful loss to the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 1,232.395 crore and corresponding wrongful gain to the company and the accused persons.

After perusing the documents, the High Court noted that the trial court rightly came to the conclusion that there are no sufficient material/evidence against the accused persons to proceed further for framing of charge. Justice K Somashekar pointed out that the special court, after going through the statements of witnesses, oral and documentary evidence, has come to the conclusion that the prosecution has failed to prove from the statements of witnesses under Section 161 of CrPC as well as documents relied by it that company has encroached area of NMDC.