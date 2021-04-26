Decentralise health administration, focus on smaller towns: HD Deve Gowda in letter to PM Modi

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda has said that the central government is focusing on Covid-19 management keeping only big cities in mind while there is a danger lurking in non-urban areas and taluk centres.

The JD(S) supremo said this in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, listing out 16 suggestions to manage the second Covid-19 wave that has posed a huge challenge to India’s health infrastructure.

Gowda has pointed out the need for health administration and Covid-19 management to be decentralised by hiring more medical professionals on all levels on short contracts, along with establishing war rooms in all districts.

"Further, there is cynicism about vaccines. Awareness needs to be created about the benefits of vaccines. Pricing also should be done keeping the poorest of the poor in mind. All barriers of identity should be dropped for the vulnerable sections for vaccination. The government must also take steps to soon establish vaccination production centres one in North and another in South India," he said.

"While the government has announced vaccination for all above 18 years, the same should be extended for those between 12 and 15 years to enable them to attend classes from the next academic year," Gowda added.

As several Covid-19 warriors have lost their lives, their family members should be provided government jobs on compassionate grounds, Gowda urged the government.

Gowda’s letter comes a week after another former prime minister Manmohan Singh wrote to Modi on managing the Covid-19 pandemic.