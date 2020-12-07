Decide on resuming Vidyagama in 10 days: HC tells govt

The High Court has directed the government to decide whether Vidyagama scheme could be re-commenced after assessing the Covid-19 status.

The court passed the order after considering that the scheme was for the students who do not have access to technology or internet, particularly in the rural and semi-urban areas.

A division bench comprising Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice N S Sanjay Gowda was hearing a PIL filed by advocate A A Sanjeev Narrain and two others.

The petition was filed seeking direction to provide digital resources to disadvantaged and economically weaker school children. The petitioners contended that not providing sufficient resources to the children was a violation of provisions under Section 8(c) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act and also violation of Article 21-A of the Constitution.

The government submitted that the state exchequer was already drained due to the pandemic and providing digital resources may not be possible.

It submitted that on account of increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, Vidyagama programme had to be discontinued and presently only students of Class 5 to 10 are being imparted education through ‘Chandana’ television channel.

“In the circumstances, we direct the respondent/state to assess the status of Covid-19 and to take a decision as to whether Vidyagama could be re-commenced as it is a programme for those students who do not have the facility of technology or internet, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. The consideration with regard to re-commencement of Vidyagama shall be made within a period of ten days from today,” the court said.

The court said the government may collect funds for distribution of laptops, tablets, computers to the students through the mechanism of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“This direction is being issued having regard to the submission made by learned additional government advocate that the state is facing extreme financial crunch on account of huge expenditure owing to spread of Covid-19 and its management,” the court said.

Teachers’ Covid duties

The petitioners also prayed for a direction to BBMP to withdraw its order dated July 29, 2020 directing teachers to report for duties pertaining to the control of Covid-19. The petition contended that teachers have been prevented from effectively discharging their duties and BBMP’s direction in this regard is in violation of Section 24 of the RTE Act.