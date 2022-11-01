Decision on age relaxation for police posts soon: HM

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the government was considering increasing the age limit by two years for appointment of police personnel.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the Karnataka Rajyotsava programme here on Tuesday, Araga said pressure was being exerted to increase the age limit for the appointment of policemen. “I want more youths in the Police department. But there is more pressure. The appointment process was put off for a month following pressure from various quarters. The government will soon take a decision in this regard,” he said.

Hundreds of youths who had come from various parts of the state, including Kalyana Karnataka, prostrated the minister at the event, urging him to increase the age limit. They urged him to give them a chance by increasing the age limit as the police appointments have resumed only after the pandemic.

The police stopped and caned the job aspirants, who wanted to submit a memorandum to the minister who was watching the Rajyotsava cultural programmes. However, a few of them met the minister.