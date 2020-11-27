Decision on Lingayat-OBC status after Delhi visit: BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he would travel to Delhi before finalising the decision on including Veerashaiva-Lingayats in the Other Backward Classes list.

"I will hold consultations with leaders in Delhi and then take a call on the issue. Even my Cabinet colleagues are of the same view" Yediyurappa told reporters, ahead of a key cabinet meeting scheduled Friday.

"This will be a very special decision," he said, adding that he was considering forming any required committees for the purpose. There were reports that the government was considering clearing the proposal in the Cabinet meeting today.

The CM said that it will take place in 2-3 days. "I have just spoken to (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. They'll clear the list," he said.

Meanwhile, cabinet aspirants and BJP MLCs MTB Nagaraj and R Shankar expressed their displeasure over the delay in inducting them. "CM promises to include me in the Cabinet whenever I meet him. But, the CM is yet to make a decision," he said.

Both Nagaraj and Shankar are among the MLAs who resigned from the Cong-JD(S) coalition to join the BJP last year.