Decision on NIA branch in Mangaluru shortly: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has held two rounds of discussions on the need for setting up a branch of the National Investigation Agency in Mangaluru.

Speaking to a section of media persons at Mangaluru, he said there is a demand for setting up an NIA branch in Mangaluru, following the raid in Ullal in connection with an alleged nexus with ISIS.

“We have an efficient leader who is heading the home department. The home minister will continue to hold meetings in this regard. The home minister will also visit the coastal district to take stock of the situation shortly. Later, we will take a unanimous decision. We cannot divulge everything publicly. We will take an appropriate decision shortly,” said the CM.

CM cancels border visits

Though Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was supposed to visit the borders of Dakshina Kannada as per his itinerary, however, it was cancelled on Friday.

On the other hand, various organisations from the Kasaragod district held a protest at the border in Talapady against the state government’s decision of making RT-PCR negative report mandatory for commuters. Protesters have been demanding to allow those who have taken two doses of vaccines to enter Karnataka as per the central government guidelines.