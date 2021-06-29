Decision on releasing water into Visvesvaraya canal after ICC meeting, claim authorities

With the farmers urging the authorities to release water into the Visvesvaraya canal to facilitate agricultural activities in the region, the authorities claim a decision will be taken next week.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam executive engineer Shankaregowda said that the Irrigation Consultative Committee meeting to discuss releasing of water to the canals will be held at KRS next week.

At a meeting in Mandya, he said, "A small quantity of water is being released into the canals now. A decision on releasing water into the canals for crops will be taken during the ICC meeting".

However, farmer leaders have opposed this claim saying that while the farmers here have to stage protests to get water to canals, the officials are letting water into the river to Tamil Nadu regularly. Water is being released to Tamil Nadu for the last 15 days, they alleged.