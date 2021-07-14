Decision on writing off loans of farmers died due to Covid soon: S T Somashekar

Minister for Cooperation S T Somashekar said that a decision on waiving loans taken in District Credit Cooperative Banks by the farmers who succumbed to Covid-19 will be taken shortly.

As many as 10,140 farmers who lost their lives in Covid-19 had availed loans. About Rs 81 crore would be required to waive off the loan borrowed. “We have informed the Chief Minister that the profit earned by the Apex Bank, DCC bank and Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies could be utilised for waiving off the loan amount. A meeting of Apex Bank Chairman, 21 DCC Bank Presidents and MD along with President of PACS will be convened shortly to decide on the same,” he said after laying the foundation for fruit and vegetable market at APMC yard in Baikampady on Wednesday.

He said the Chief Minister wanted crop loans to the tune of Rs 20,810 crore given to farmers this year. All the 21 DCC banks have been asked to disburse loans and ensure that no farmer is denied loan facility. Rs 1860 cr loan will be given at zero per cent interest in the state through DCC banks. The guidelines of denying zero per cent interest for those who are availing pension of above Rs 25,000 and filing income tax returns will be sorted out. The issue will be brought to the notice of the Finance department, he promised.

The minister lauded the union government for carving a separate Cooperation ministry and said that the union government has

MLA Bharath Shetty has been urging for the development of the 81- acre land belonging to APMC in Baikampady. With the reduction in cess collected by the APMC, the income of the APMC has declined. “No grant was given to the APMCs last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. I have already spoken to Chief Minister on earmarking funds for the APMCs. Fund will be allotted to APMCs once the government releases it,” he said.

District -in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the APMC in Baikampady needs to be developed as a model in the state. Amendment to APMC act allowed the farmers to sell their produce wherever they wish to sell.

Mangalore North MLA Dr Bharath Shetty wholesellers were shifted to APMC in Baikampady during the Covid-19 pandemic. Fruit and vegetable vendors did not have proper facilities in the yard. The market is being developed at a cost of Rs 12 crore. The APMC land at Nellikai Road needs to be developed. A commercial complex can be constructed on the said land. A cold storage facility along with a waste disposal unit needs to be set up at APMC in Baikampady. APMC in Baikampady needs Rs 70 crore for its overall development.