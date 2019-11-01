Dedicated trauma centres in three districts soon

Three districts will soon get dedicated trauma centres and these facilities have been developed in Ballari, Mysuru and Hubballi.

At present, the state has only one dedicated trauma centre linked to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, located on the Victoria Hospital premises, in Bengaluru. Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Dr S Sacchidanand said that the infrastructure in the three trauma centres is ready and they would be functional from this year.

He spoke on the sidelines of a workshop organised for doctors on trauma care in the city. “The new trauma centres will be working on the lines of the one in Bengaluru,” he said.

Dr Sacchidanand said dedicated trauma centres could be a far fetched dream though there could be a need in each district as the facilities required are more. “We must have sufficient orthopaedics in every Taluk. There is a need for a sterile OT too,” he said.

He also said that all medical colleges must have a full-fledged emergency department according to a new mandate by the National Medical Commission. “At present, all medical colleges have casualties. Only four or five hospitals in Karnataka have dedicated emergency units,” he added. The emergency units, thus established, must ensure that patients are stabilised for 24-72 hours depending on the need and then referred to the departments concerned for further treatment. The focus will be on emergencies, such as snake bites, burns, cardiac, trauma, respiratory, poison and neurological problems, he added.

Workshop

Over 400 orthopaaedic surgeons from across the country participated in Bengaluru TraumaCourse 2019.

Dr Chandrashekar H S, director, Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics, said that they are looking at training doctors about the emerging techniques in trauma care and discussion on recent developments.