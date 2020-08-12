Deep-sea fishing to be allowed in Mangaluru from Sept 1

District-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that deep-sea fishing in the district will begin from September 1.

Poojary, while chairing a meeting at the DC’s office on Tuesday said that the fishing period that normally begins from August 1 had been pushed back and fishing activities affected owing to the fear of the spread of Covid-19..

About 75% of the labourers engaged in fishing hail from outside the state. Those who wish to come back to Mangaluru for work should apply under the Seva Sindhu portal and undergo a Covid-19 test, he said.

“Only those who test negative can enter the district. As per the guidelines of the state government, they have to remain in quarantine for 14 days. The fish boat owners should take the responsibility of the labourers,” he added.

The district administration will conduct free swab test on labourers who come from outside the state and they can remain quarantined in the boat by maintaining three-meter distance. The market should be sanitised daily.

Additional Deputy Commissioner M J Roopa said that retail business in ‘dhakke’ (fisheries port) was banned completely.

A team of volunteers should be deployed by the fishermen association to take up thermal screening of those who enter the port, she added.