Defeated BJP MLAs wait for a platform to vent

Several defeated lawmakers and candidates are seething at the BJP’s failure to give them a platform to be heard, with many of them itching to spill the beans on why the party lost the May 10 Assembly election.

It was only on Sunday that former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with defeated MLAs of Belagavi district, a move that came a full three weeks after the BJP’s abysmal poll defeat.

A seven-time BJP candidate told DH that the BJP has a procedure of inviting defeated MLAs for a meeting that usually takes place within a week after the election results and the process of electing a new Leader of the Opposition is complete.

“The idea is to know the exact reasons why the party lost in seats where it had won. This picture can be given only by defeated candidates,” this candidate said.

The latent anger among defeated candidates, including MLAs who lost their seats, seems to be directed at Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Some say that a meeting has not been convened expressly because the top brass knows that the knives will be out.

“MLAs’ pleas to convene the Karnataka Development Plan meetings were ignored. District in-charge ministers, who were from different districts, did not focus on implementing welfare schemes which marred the party’s prospects,” one leader said.

Sarcastically, former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda said the number of ‘aatmas’ (souls) has decreased in all parties and that’s why 'Aatmavalokana' (introspection) is not happening.

“There’s not a single aatma to do avalokana,” Gowda quipped.

Gowda, who also served as the BJP state president, pointed out that the party used to appoint its Leader of the Opposition within 2-3 days after a new CM is in place. “I am surprised that this time, it has not followed this time-tested policy,” he said.

The Bangalore North MP appealed to leaders to convene a legislature party meeting to discuss and appoint the Leader of the Opposition without further delay.

“We need to find reasons for our defeat and move forward. This election result should also serve as an eye-opener to winners as well losers. Rich candidates have been defeated, those who spoke harshly have been defeated and parties must respect love and harmony in the society,” he said.