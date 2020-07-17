Deficient monsoon in Malnad region

Deficient monsoon in Malnad region

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 17 2020, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 02:41 ist
A coconut tree seen uprooted due to sea erosion following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Uchila Someshwara area on the outskirts of Mangaluru, June 25, 2020. PTI File Photo

Monsoon rainfall is deficient by 33% in Malnad region — the prime catchment area of the state.

As of July 15, the region received 31% less rainfall than normal and 35% less in June. In contrast, both North and South Interior Karnataka region have received excess rainfall during the monsoon season.

Good rainfall is forecast for most parts of Karnataka in the next three to four days, due to an offshore trough.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Malnad region has received 212 mm rainfall from July 1 to 16, against a normal of 307 mm rainfall. Overall monsoon rainfall since June 1 was deficient by 33% as Malnad received 447 mm rainfall compared to the long-term average of 670 mm.

In July, both South and North Interior Karnataka regions recorded 73% and 63% excess rainfall respectively. While South Interior Karnataka received 65 mm rainfall against an average of 38 mm in July, North Interior Karnataka received 90 mm against a normal of 55 mm. Rainfall was normal in the coastal region during the month.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Malnad
Karnataka
monsoon

What's Brewing

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

 