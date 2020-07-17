Deficient monsoon in Malnad region

Monsoon rainfall is deficient by 33% in Malnad region — the prime catchment area of the state.

As of July 15, the region received 31% less rainfall than normal and 35% less in June. In contrast, both North and South Interior Karnataka region have received excess rainfall during the monsoon season.

Good rainfall is forecast for most parts of Karnataka in the next three to four days, due to an offshore trough.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Malnad region has received 212 mm rainfall from July 1 to 16, against a normal of 307 mm rainfall. Overall monsoon rainfall since June 1 was deficient by 33% as Malnad received 447 mm rainfall compared to the long-term average of 670 mm.

In July, both South and North Interior Karnataka regions recorded 73% and 63% excess rainfall respectively. While South Interior Karnataka received 65 mm rainfall against an average of 38 mm in July, North Interior Karnataka received 90 mm against a normal of 55 mm. Rainfall was normal in the coastal region during the month.