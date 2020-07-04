Deficit rains in M-K region in June 2nd half

After the 'Nisarga' cyclone, which strengthened pre-monsoon showers and brought early monsoon-like situation at the end of May and initial days of June, it is now showing a negative impact in several parts of the State, especially to some districts in Mumbai-Karnataka region, as monsoon has become little weak since over two weeks as sea temperature has come down after the cyclone.

According to experts, monsoon started losing its strength from June 10 itself, and only scattered rainfall especially in North Karnataka region was received till the end of June. Farmers who enthusiastically started sowing when good rains came, are now waiting for further rains for the seedlings to grow well.

In entire North Karnataka region, which also includes Kalyana-Karnataka, maximum deficit rainfall is in Haveri district with 14% less rainfall compared to the normal rainfall in June, followed by Gadag (9% less), and Dharwad and Uttara Kannada (7% less), which are in Mumbai-Karnataka region.

The Agriculture Department officials say that prevailing cloudy weather and occasional drizzling would not dry up moisture, and seedlings would not be affected much.

Less in M-K region

According to data from June 1 to 30, by the Agricultural Meteorological Department of Dharwad-based University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS) which is associated with Indian Meteorological Department, rainfall in June is excess in all the districts of Kalyana-Karnataka region, but not in many districts of Mumbai-Karnataka region.

"Only Belagavi (10% excess), Bagalkot (33% excess), and Vijayapur (34% excess) had more rainfall than the normal. Coastal, Western Ghats, and Malnad regions are getting sporadic light to moderate rains, said department Head R H Patil.

"The second half of June witnessed poor monsoon in the region than expected, but was excess earlier. For next couple of days also, scattered light rainfall is expected in interior region. We can expect better rainfall later in July," he added.

Deficit in Dharwad district

For Dharwad district, June month as a whole has brought deficit rainfall, though nearly 75% of sowing was completed due to initial good rains.

As per the Agriculture Department, Dharwad taluk received 10 mm less rainfall than the normal in the month of June, while this deficit is 28 mm in Hubballi Rural taluk, 10 mm in Hubballi Urban taluk, 22 mm in Kalghatagi taluk, 2 mm in Kundgol taluk, 5 mm in Navalgund taluk, 131 mm in Alnavar taluk, and 13 mm deficit in Annigeri taluk.

Out of 2.46 lakh hectare of targetted sowing area in the district, sowing has taken place in 1.82 lakh hectare. Minimum sowing has taken place in paddy crop (50% less), followed by groundnut (46.3% less), cotton (40.4% less), soybean (12.2% less), and maize (10.8% less), at present.

Greengram, a short-term crop, is grown in more land in district i.e, 53,000 hectare, and the sowing so far has been completed in 43,000 hectares (18.8% less).

"Sowing of some crops like cotton, maize, and groundnut can be done till July 15 also," said Agriculture Joint Director Rajashekhar Bijapur.

Fortunately, rainfall is improving in the initial days of July.