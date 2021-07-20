Degree admissions may see mad rush as PU results zoom up

With more than 6.66 lakh II PU students passing the exams without examination this year, admission to various professional and graduate courses is likely to witness intense competition in the state.

Announcing the results, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said, “Out of the 6,66,497 candidates, 95,628 secured distinction, 3,55,078 have secured first class and 1,47,055 passed with second class. As many as 68,729 students have been promoted with just pass.”

The minister said, “I know some of the students who wanted to write the exams are angry with me. But, the results are based on the students’ merit and we have put in honest efforts.”

All students have been promoted, considering 45 per cent of the marks scored by them in SSLC (class 10), 45 per cent from I PU and another 10 per cent marks from internal academic activities in II PU. This apart, grace marks of 5 per cent has been given to all students.

“If any student is not happy with the result, they can appear for the exam scheduled on August 19. The last date to register for the exam is July 30,” the minister said.

As percentage of students with distinction and first-class has shot up by 33 per cent compared to previous years, admission to higher education courses, including professional and undergraduate, is likely to witness intense competition among students, along with similar competition from students of other states.

However, the minister has assured admission to all students.

“The higher education department has taken measures to increase the intake in undergraduate courses and students need not worry about availability of seats,” Kumar said.

The government’s decision to promote all students has resulted in a steep increase in the pass percentage compared to previous years.

While only one student secured cent per cent marks (600 marks) during 2020, this year 2,239 students secured 600 out of 600, all streams combined.

An impressive number of students, 4,50,706, have secured distinction and first class this year.