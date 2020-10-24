Degree, PG colleges in Karnataka to reopen on November 17

Colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the state are set to reopen from November 17, after a gap of almost eight months.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and other officials discussed a report submitted by the department.

The colleges in the state were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. The state government's decision follows the permission given by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to reopen colleges.

At present, the colleges in the state are conducting classes via online mode. The state had even conducted exams for final year students based on online classes.

The reopening of colleges applies to undergraduate, postgraduate, engineering and diploma courses. Ashwath Narayan said, "We have made all arrangements for the reopening of colleges for physical classes and it will be implemented with all safety measures in a phased manner."

The government said students can continue to attend classes online if they or their parents have concerns about physical classes. However, attending colleges for practical sessions will be mandatory.

"The decision has been taken in the interest of students. Those who wish to attend physical classes must submit consent letter from parents and also register their names by giving a self-consent letter," he said.

"Initially, we were planning to reopen schools first, but now, we are opening colleges in the first phase," Ashwath Narayan said.

Various departments, including social welfare, health, transport and higher education, are involved in the process. The district commissioners have been told to take necessary steps. The minister said that measures will be taken to issue student bus passes in coordination with the transport department.

Colleges and universities have been instructed to sanitise classrooms and hostels on their campuses.

Meanwhile, the department has requested the government to relieve lecturers deployed for Covid-related work to facilitate the resumption of classes.