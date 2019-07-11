Delay in Ayush seat matrix concerns aspirants

Students aspiring to get seats in Ayush courses in the ongoing counselling for undergraduate professional courses are forced to choose other courses, as the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is yet to get the seat matrix.

As per the schedule, just 10 days are left for KEA to begin seat allotment for Ayush courses. But till date, it has received seat matrix only for government colleges offering (Ayurveda, Unani, Yoga Naturopathy and Homeopathy) Ayush courses across the state.

Admission to Ayush courses is through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The unfilled all-India quota seats will be reverted to KEA on July 25. By then, KEA has to commence seat allotment.

But so far, KEA has received seat matrix for only four government colleges having around 800 seats, which is 50% of the total seats available under Ayush courses.

“Every year, this is an issue with Ayush courses. Delay in providing seat matrix will affect the entire seat allotment process and will be an inconvenience to seat aspirants,” said a KEA official.

The total number of seats available for Ayush courses in 101 colleges is around 1,700. For the 2019-20 academic year, it is expected to go up by 5%.

“Currently, we have received seat matrix for only government colleges and we will go ahead with it. The rest of the seats will be added in the second round,” the official said.

When contacted, officials from the state department of Ayush said, “The seat matrix is before the government for approval. Once it is done, we will send it to KEA and the same will be added in the second round counselling.”

Students’ plea

“As the seats reflected under Ayush courses are less,we will be forced to opt for engineering seats to be on the safer side” said a seat aspirant. “It is not a big deal to opt for some course and get Ayush seat as per our wish in the second round. But the problem is that the colleges where we opt for seats in the first round will not refund the fee,” says another student.