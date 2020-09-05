Delay in CLAT reason for NLSIU entrance test: Univ tells Karnataka HC

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has filed an affidavit before the Karnataka High Court explaining the reasons for the decision to conduct its own entrance test this year.

The affidavit has been filed after a division bench reserved its order in a batch of petitions filed challenging the 25% domicile reservation in NLSIU.

The affidavit stated that if NLSIU was unable to complete admissions before the end of September 2020, it will result in ‘zero year’ with no admission. “Apart from extremely prejudicial to aspirants desirous of joining NLSIU in the academic year 2020-2021, any change in the academic calendar will also significantly impact the academic programme of second, third, fourth and fifth year students of BA LL.B, as also LL.M students, since the programme is fully integrated and requires a common academic calendar,” the affidavit stated.

Pursuant to a decision taken by the executive council, NLSIU had decided to conduct a separate common entrance test at the earliest. The main reason for the decision was delay in conducting the Common Law Admission Test 2020 (CLAT) by the Consortium of National Law Universities, and repeated postponement of the examination due to Covid-19 pandemic. In the affidavit it is stated that NLSIU is placed at a unique disadvantage because of the postponement of the CLAT since it follows a trimester system.