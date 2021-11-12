Delhi visit nothing to do with Bitcoin case: Shettar

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday said that he reached Delhi on his personal work and that there is nothing political about it. Shettar, who came to the national capital on Friday evening, told media that he has no plan to meet the party leaders.

"Nobody has called me to come to Delhi and I don't have any plan to meet party leaders. My visit is purely private," Shettar said here.

Senior BJP leader's visit to Delhi triggered media speculation that he was summoned by the party top leaders to discuss the Bitcoin scam.

Sources close to Shettar said that he is likely to meet the party leaders to impress upon them to give party ticket to his brother Pradeep Shettar in the coming Legislative Council elections.

Since RSS leaders have suggested to not give ticket to relatives of sitting MLAs or MPs, many sitting MLCs were likely to be not renominated. Shettar may hold a meeting with the party leaders to request them to renominate his brother for coming polls.

