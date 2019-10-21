Deluge returns to North Karnataka districts

Heavy rain which pounded most of the districts in northern parts of the state on Monday has triggered a flood situation for the third time this year.

Three people lost lives due to the rain fury while 35 passengers were rescued from a flooded bus in Haveri. The road from Haveri to Ballari is under water. As many as 1,500 chicken were killed after rainwater gushed into a poultry farm in Hirekerur.

A private bus proceeding from Bengaluru to Gadag was stranded in rainwater below a railway underbridge near Savanur. The Fire and Emergency Services rescued more than 35 passengers from the bus using boats.

The Hampi monuments are again under water with River Tungabhadra in spate. As much as 60,000 cusec of water is being released from TB dam in Hosapete. Red alert has been sounded on the villages on the banks of the river. The monuments were submerged in August this year also due to heavy rain.

Movement of vehicles on several roads in Belagavi district have been affected due to floods. Several villages have been marooned and cut off from remaining parts of the district. People in this part of the state were yet to recover from the destruction caused by floods in August. Incessant rain in the catchment areas of River Krishna in the neighbouring Maharashtra has added to the misery.

The North Western Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has suspeded operation of buses on Ramadurga-Belagavi Road as most part of this route is under water. Ramadurga bus stand is also inundated.

A KSRTC bus proceeding to Panagatti from Belagavi was trapped near Vantamuri in Hukkeri taluk after the road caved in. The bus stuck in a ditch of around five feet. However, there were no casualties as the passengers managed to alight from the bus at the earliest, NWKSRTC divisional controller Mahadevappa Munji told DH.

As much as 1,71,000 cusec of water is being released into River Krishna from Narayanapura reservoir in Raichur district leading to floods in the villages on the banks of the river.

There were reports of heavy rain from Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts. There was widespread rain in most parts of Kodagu district. Talacauvery, Bhagamandala, Napoklu received heavy rain for more than an hour.

Meteorologists at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) revealed that the October month has already witnessed the higest rainfall. "While 50 mm to 100 mm rainfall is nortmal in October, a few of the places have received up to 150 to 160 mm rainfall. In Dharawad and Davangere districts, there was rainfall of 50 to 60 mm in the last two days,” said Dr G S Srinivasa Reddy, Director of KSNDMC.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast rain/thundershowers at most places of the state in the next 24 hours.