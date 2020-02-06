Demand for Belagavi-Dharwad rly line via Kittur met

The long-pending demand of a new railway line between Belagavi and Dharwad via Kittur has been met with the allocation of Rs 988.30 crore in the budget for South-Western Railway.

The demand for Kuduchi-Bagalkot new railway line too has been considered with Rs 37 crore being allocated in the budget. The budget allocation for the 73-km line has been made due to follow up by Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.

Electrification works of Miraj-Londa line will be carried out at a cost of Rs 70 crore. Londa, also part of Hosapete-Hubballi-Londa-Tinaighat-Vascodagama line, has been included in the line doubling work for which Rs 225 crore has been allocated.

The new line via Kittur will not only reduce the travel time, but will also improve connectivity to places along the Pune-Bengaluru national highway.