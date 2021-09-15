Demolition of temple revealed true colour of BJP: Harish Kumar

MLC and District Congress Committee President Harish Kumar alleged that the true colour of the BJP government was revealed by the demolition of temples in the state. "The demolition of the temple was sponsored by the BJP- led government. Without the government’s approval, such a sensitive issue can not be undertaken," he told media persons in Mangaluru.

“For demolishing a temple in Mysuru, the government is now pointing its finger at the DC and Tahsildar. Without the government’s permission, will an officer take a step to demolish a temple?” he sought to know.

"When several directions of the Supreme Court are not being implemented, why was the direction of the demolition implemented in a hurry? There was direction from the Supreme Court during the UPA government as well. Only the BJP government can demolish a temple. The Congress never indulged in such acts," he added.

"The protest by the Hindu organisations against the demolition of the temple was just an eyewash. The BJP government failed to convince the Supreme Court of the need for saving religious structures. The demolished temple should be rebuilt," he said.

