Denied hospital bed, woman dies in Kalaburagi

Close on the heels of two people of Kalaburagi breathing their last after they failed to get ventilator in hospital, a 46-year-old woman died on Tuesday after struggling to get a bed with ventilator. The deceased has been identified as Shantabai Akushakhane, a resident of the town.

The family members said the deceased who was suffering from breathlessness, was taken to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (Gims). But the staff allegedly denied admission saying there is no bed with ventilator.

"We got the same reply from the ESIC hospital also. We made rounds of some private hospitals only to be turned away. Finally, the woman breathed her last. The hospitals are sending the patients back citing lack of ventilators as a reason. The woman could not get treatment till afternoon," the kin alleged.

Throat swab sample of the woman has been collected for Covid-19 test. The result is yet to arrive.