Denied loans, man sets bank furniture on fire

Denied loans, man sets bank furniture on fire

On being alerted, the fire force personnel rushed and doused the fire

DHNS
DHNS, Haveri,
  • Jan 09 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 05:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Furniture and machines worth Rs 16 lakh were destroyed at the Canara Bank branch office at Hediggonda village in Byadagi taluk during the wee hours of Sunday after a man set them on fire.

Waseem Akram Mulla (33), a resident of Rattihalli, was upset after the manager denied him loans. He carried petrol and rode his bike to the bank around 2 am. He broke open window panes of the branch office on the first floor of the gram panchayat building and gained entry inside. He poured petrol on the materials and lit fire, according to sources.

Furniture, cash counter equipment, computer, printer, CCTV camera, scanner, fan, certain documents and currency note counting machine were gutted in the incident.

A few alert residents caught him when he jumped down and tried to escape. They thrashed and handed him over to the police.

On being alerted, the fire force personnel rushed and doused the fire. The Kaginele police have registered a case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

loan
Karnataka
Fire
Canara Bank

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bharath Subramaniyam is India's 73rd chess Grandmaster

Bharath Subramaniyam is India's 73rd chess Grandmaster

Bengal reports all-time high of 24,287 Covid cases

Bengal reports all-time high of 24,287 Covid cases

Age of e-waste: Some ways to manage a toxic problem

Age of e-waste: Some ways to manage a toxic problem

First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found

First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Surviving the slump in sports

Surviving the slump in sports

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

 