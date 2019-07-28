'Depressed' Speaker hints at resignation

Speaker of Legislative Assembly K R Ramesh Kumar has hinted at resigning from his post. He said that the developments had pressured him to the point of "severe depression".

Speaking at the news conference to announce the disqualification of 14 rebel MLAs here on Sunday, Kumar said that he was deeply hurt by the manner in which he was pressured during the entire resignation saga and vote of confidence.

"I am deeply hurt and (the situation) has pushed me to severe depression," he said, adding that it was probably going to be the end of his political career. Following this, speculations were rife that the Speaker would resign from the Assembly after the vote of confidence by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and vote on Finance Bill, scheduled for Monday.

Earlier, ahead of reading the summaries of the disqualification order, he said, "(I) didn't have time to write all orders and (there was) pressure. In two days, you will receive detailed orders of each of the cases," he said.

On whether he was worried that his disqualification order will be challenged in Supreme Court, he said, "Why should I be worried? I have done by job. If the Supreme Court endorses (my order), I will feel happy. If I find it improper, I will learn from it," he said.

To a question on the BJP moving a no confidence motion against him, he would see when it when it comes up. "You will see how I behave," he said.

The Speaker has been at the center of the resignation saga by MLAs from the first week of July. He had initially rejected the resignation of MLAs on the ground that that it was not in the correct format, following which rebel MLAs had submitted resignations again. Meanwhile, Congress and JD(S) had filed disqualification petition against these legislators.

"I had sent them an emergent notice to appear before me, but their lawyers sought four weeks time to appear. Based on the complaint filed by the parties, the MLAs have been disqualified," he added.