Despite ban, hundreds of devotees throng Chamundi Hill for rathothsava

Despite a ban on the entry of devotees to the Chamundi Hill, in the wake of the rathothsava of Chamundeshwari amidst the Covid-19 crisis, hundreds of people thronged the Chamundi Hill, on Thursday morning.

The utsava murthy of Chamundeshwari devi was taken out in a procession in a small chariot. Scion of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took part in the rathothsava, held from 9.45 am to 10.05 am.

Even though the celebration was simple, all rituals and puja were performed as per tradition. The priests, led by Shashishekara Dixit, and other staff, performed the rituals.

As thousands of people used to throng the hill for the rathothsava, the district administration has restricted the entry of people. As a precautionary measure devotees were not allowed to take part in the event.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri had ordered a ban of the entry of people from 6 pm on Wednesday up to 12 noon on Thursday.