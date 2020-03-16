Despite ban, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, hundreds attend Belagavi wedding

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday attended a marriage ceremony in Belagavi where hundreds had gathered, showing scant regard for the government’s own directive which had banned public events, including marriages, with more than hundred people due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The marriage ceremony of the government’s Chief Whip in the Legislative Council Mahantesh Kavatgimath’s daughter was held in Udyambag in the city despite the government ban.

In the wake of the precautionary measures announced by the chief minister, his visit to Belagavi for attending the marriage along with other official functions scheduled for Sunday and Monday were cancelled. But, strangely, Yediyurappa’s tour programme was against rescheduled and he attended the marriage ceremony on Sunday.

On being asked about the crowds at the marriage, Yediyurappa said crowds could have been avoided and walked away.

Since morning, family members, relatives and friends began arriving at the venue, and the numbers swelled as the day progressed.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Textile Minister Shrimant Patil, Rajya Sabha Member Dr Prabhakar Kore, Congress leaders Allam Veerbhadrappa, Shamnur Shivashankarappa, several MLAs, seers from different mutts and other dignitaries were present.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy blasted Yediyurappa for neglecting Covid-19 screening being performed at all airports.