Deve Gowda demands package for labourers

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS , Hassan,
  • Apr 29 2021, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 14:44 ist
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha MP H D Deve Gowda appealed for a compensation package to the daily wagers who have been affected by the 14-day curfew in the State. 

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Secretary and Health Minister, Deve Gowda has demanded a package to the labourers and also necessary facilities at the hospitals in Hassan to tackle Covid pandemic. 

Also read: Karnataka may see 3.5 lakh active cases during peak, says SBI report

Each labourer should be provided 10 kg rice, wheat and ragi and a minimum of Rs 2,000 remitted to their bank accounts, he stressed. 

He also explained the need for a jumbo oxygen supply system to cater the oxygen need at the taluk hospitals. 

The authorities should also supply 10,000 vials of Remdesivir to Hassan district, he appealed. 
 

