Deve Gowda demands package for labourers

Rajya Sabha MP H D Deve Gowda appealed for a compensation package to the daily wagers who have been affected by the 14-day curfew in the State.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Secretary and Health Minister, Deve Gowda has demanded a package to the labourers and also necessary facilities at the hospitals in Hassan to tackle Covid pandemic.

Each labourer should be provided 10 kg rice, wheat and ragi and a minimum of Rs 2,000 remitted to their bank accounts, he stressed.

He also explained the need for a jumbo oxygen supply system to cater the oxygen need at the taluk hospitals.

The authorities should also supply 10,000 vials of Remdesivir to Hassan district, he appealed.

