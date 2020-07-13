Deve Gowda wants govt to extend lockdown across state

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, on Monday, urged the state government to extend the lockdown across the state.

In an official statement, Gowda said he welcomed the government's move, announcing lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts.

"I am demanding a similar lockdown across the state. I am appealing to people of the state as well as the nation to go out of their houses only if there is any important work. Our health is our wealth. So if you need to go out of the house, please wear a mask, maintain social distancing, wash hands or use sanitiser," he said.

Commenting on the alleged irregularities in the procurement of PPE kits and other equipment, he said these issues could be discussed later, while the focus at present is public health.

His son and JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy has also been demanding a statewide lockdown. On Monday, he said it was not enough to announce the lockdown and that the government had to ensure food kits and medical kits (as per WHO recommendation) to every family.

As for the decision on the lockdown itself, the chief minister had to take a call immediately, without leaving it to the discretion of the DCs, Kumaraswamy said.