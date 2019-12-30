Devotees throng Vidyapeetha after seer's interment

A day after Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami entered Brindavana, hundreds of devotees cutting across religions and from different parts of the state descended at the Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha, where the Brindavana has been constructed.

As per the wishes of the seer, day and night chanting of Vedic hymns by the Vidyapeetha students has been organised at the Brindavan since Sunday. This and special rituals will continue for another 10 days. Currently, a tulasi sapling has been planted on top of the Brindavana. Subsequently, a new Brindavana, like the one in Mantralayam for Raghavendra Swami, will be built within the next one year.

Rashmi, a follower of the seer from Mulbagal in Kolar district, visited the Brindavana with her six-month-old baby.

“My brother studied at the Vidyapeetha and used to seek blessings of the Swami on many occasions. We could not come on Sunday as it was crowded.”

A 71-year-old specially abled devotee, said, “I was impressed by the Swami’s knowledge and the way he treated people with humility.”

Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami, Vishwesha Theertha’s successor, speaking to reporters on Monday, thanked the support of the state government, police officials and all others for their co-operation during Sunday’s last rites.

Haridas Bhat, retired principal of the Vidyapeetha, said, “On the 13th day, food will be served to people in one of the areas in the city, where the downtrodden reside. A silver pot each will be donated to 12 Arka scholars, besides serving food to all at the Vidyapeetha.”

“Brindavana will be built by the Mutt and no financial assistance will be sought from the government or public. If people wish to donate voluntarily, it will be accepted,” Bhat said.