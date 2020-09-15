Devotees turn up at Kukke Subramanya as sevas resume

Devotees turn up at Kukke Subramanya temple as sevas resume

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 15 2020, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 22:26 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Devotees are turning up at the Kukke Subramanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district as the temple resumed sevas after a gap of around six months on Monday.

Sarpa Samskara and Ashlesha Bali are among the popular sevas performed in this temple. The number of Sarpa Samskara seva is restricted to 30 per day while 60 Ashlesha Bali will be performed each day. Only two persons are allowed inside the temple. Food will be provided to those who take part in the sevas. The devotees have to wear mask and maintain social distance while performing the sevas.  There is no manual booking for the sevas.

Kukke Subrahmanya temple is classified as category 'A' temple and it had earned annual income of Rs 98.92 crore for 2019-20. The temple remained closed from mid-March to June 7 owing the lockdown in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kukke Subramanya Temple
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Two vaccine candidates reveal 'excellent safety': Min

Two vaccine candidates reveal 'excellent safety': Min

Man uses snake as face 'mask'

Man uses snake as face 'mask'

 