Devotees turn up at Kukke Subramanya temple as sevas resume

Devotees are turning up at the Kukke Subramanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district as the temple resumed sevas after a gap of around six months on Monday.

Sarpa Samskara and Ashlesha Bali are among the popular sevas performed in this temple. The number of Sarpa Samskara seva is restricted to 30 per day while 60 Ashlesha Bali will be performed each day. Only two persons are allowed inside the temple. Food will be provided to those who take part in the sevas. The devotees have to wear mask and maintain social distance while performing the sevas. There is no manual booking for the sevas.

Kukke Subrahmanya temple is classified as category 'A' temple and it had earned annual income of Rs 98.92 crore for 2019-20. The temple remained closed from mid-March to June 7 owing the lockdown in view of Covid-19 pandemic.