D'gere twin murders: Police nab one, hunt for accomplice

The probe team, led by Channagiri DySP Prashant Munnolli, has launched a manhunt to nab Shivaraj, brother of Shivakumar, the prime accused in twin murder case.

Enraged over his wife’s reported illicit relationship, Shivakumar, a private school teacher in Holalkere of Chitradurga district, had murdered his wife Shwetha (26) and her paramour Vedamurthy (27) at different locations. In less than 48 hours of the double murders, the Davangere police had nabbed Shivakumar from his sister’s house in Bengaluru.

Kumar was furious after his wife Shwetha eloped with Vedamurthy. He planned to bump off the duo. Accordingly, he took his brother Shivaraj’s help and strangled Vedamurthy to death in Honnali on October 28. The duo threw Murthy’s body in Tungabhadra river. A day later, Kumar killed his wife in similar fashion and threw her body in a well off Birur Road on the outskirts of Channagiri, Superintendent of Police Hanumantaraya told reporters. Hunt is on to apprehend Kumar’s brother and the partner in the crime Shivaraj.