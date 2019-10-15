DH Changemakers: 20 in 20

  Oct 15 2019, 15:32pm ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2019, 15:32pm ist

At the turn of the year, DH will showcase the stories of 20 people from across Karnataka to watch in 2020. It will include men and women, who have been making a difference in their chosen fields but are yet to get the recognition they deserve. Readers may recall a similar effort that we titled 'DH Changemakers: 19 in 19.'

This time, we would like nominations from you. The deadline for submitting the entries is October 27, 2019. 

Use the following link for details and to make a nomination: https://bit.ly/2oF8SBy

