DH Changemakers: 20 to watch in 2020

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 31 2019, 11:57am ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2019, 11:57am ist

To ring in the New Year, Deccan Herald is proud to shine the spotlight on 20 changemakers to watch in 2020, and beyond. Through their initiatives and innovations, these 20 -- either a Kannadiga, or someone who embodies the spirit of Karnataka -- are paving the way for a better tomorrow, across different spheres of work. In line with Deccan Herald's Power of Good, the candidates have been chosen from across specialisms such as social work, sport, agri-tech, business, arts and culture, films and media, and governance.

Join us in celebrating these harbingers of change. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Changemakers
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Comments (+)
 