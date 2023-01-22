DH Changemakers: Emulate harbingers of hope, purge yourself of pessimism, advise guests

Congratulating the 23 individuals who left an indelible mark on society, Chiranjiv Singh, the chief guest at the fifth edition of the ‘DH Changemakers’, said these exceptional people make our world liveable.

Chiranjiv Singh, the former ambassador of India to UNESCO, and the former additional chief secretary of Karnataka, said the changemakers make us believe that our lives are worth living.

“Sometimes, when I turn pessimistic, these are the stories that instil hope in me and make me optimistic,” he said, engaging the packed hall at the Bangalore International Centre in English and Kannada.

The other main guests of the event, Alok Kumar Dwivedi, deputy general manager and circle development officer of State Bank of India, Bengaluru, and Kuldeep Kumar Raina, vice chancellor from Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, praised the Changemakers for their remarkable achievements.

Taking English poet John Donne’s quote of “no man is an island,” Chiranjiv Singh, an IAS officer of the 1969 batch, said people must find ways to serve society. He referred to one of the Changemakers, a beekeeper, and said, “Honeybees don’t just work for themselves. They work for their entire group. Scientists are showing great interest in social insects as they are dying at a great rate. Let’s hope, we humans, as social beings, are no better than insects, and we shouldn’t take the path that leads to the extinction of society.”

Quoting Greek philosopher Heraclitus, who said, “no man can step in the same river twice,” Singh, a polyglot and a patron of arts and culture, said change is the only constant in society and like these changemakers, “each one of us must light our own lamp and do our jobs without expecting any reward as that’s the real essence of changemakers. And as Mahatma Gandhi said, we must be the change we want to see in this world.”

Stating that the Deccan Herald and Prajavani are among the best in the world, Chiranjiv Singh said the two dailies are the “pride of Karnataka because they haven’t become lapdog newspapers.” He said that newspapers must go beyond excessive coverage of politics and tell stories of real heroes who change society for the better, and added that DH and PV are already prioritising stories that need to be told.