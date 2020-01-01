DH Changemakers | Happily caught in the web

Abhijith A P C is trained to treat humans as a homoeopathic doctor. But his passion is to study spiders and their role in the ecosystem. The family’s 14-acre farm in Kalalavadi near Mysuru is where he follows the trail of spiders.

Abhijith developed a liking for insects and birds at a young age. He would observe arachnids for hours. He decided to take his passion to the next level, for a cause, five years ago. “I wanted to change the popular notion about spiders. There is such a diversity and each species is unique. There are social spiders that build colonies on plants, the jumping spiders, the spiders that camouflage themselves to catch the prey as well as to escape. There is not much awareness about their place in the ecosystem’s food web,” says Abhijith.

