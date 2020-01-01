DH Changemakers | Helping hand for upper limb amputees

Lakhs of people in the country lose their arms due to injuries and diseases. The replacement of the arm above the elbow is undertaken in some of the premier hospitals across India. The cost of a prosthetic arm ranges from Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 40 lakh, putting it out of reach for the poor and the middle class.

There is now a ray of hope for them. A group of young techies has come forward to develop a ‘Super Arm’ for those with upper-limb amputation. This prosthetic arm can handle daily tasks. More importantly, it will cost just anywhere between Rs 35,000 and Rs 80,000.

