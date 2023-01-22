DH Changemakers: Jury went beyond cliched benchmarks to choose the best

An atmosphere of awe, gratitude, and joy prevailed at the DH Changemakers 23 to watch out for 2023 event held at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur on Saturday. The programme saw 23 changemakers – 20 individuals, two duos and a trio – being recognised and felicitated for their trailblazing work in diverse fields.

The fifth edition of DH Changemakers brought together exceptional individuals hailing from across the state.

The choice of awardees clearly cut across caste, class, gender, and regional barriers. The event brought together these individuals under one roof to celebrate their achievements in folk arts, culture, tech, environment, social impact, sport, and more.

Among the awardees were 20-year-old tech wizard Shrinidhi R S, Akshata (transgender activist), disability rights activist Fakirappa Harijan, and fact-checker and Alt News founder Mohammed Zubair. The audience witnessed glimpses of their stories and sought inspiration from them.

Theatre stalwart Arundhati Nag, social anthropologist A R Vasavi, and renowned author Rahamat Tarikere were three of the four external jury members who were present at the programme. Low-cost aviation pioneer Capt G R Gopinath was the fourth jury member.

Examining these individuals’ impact as beyond social work and as a means to address issues of power, knowledge, and identity was the outlook they had to select the 23, they said.

The audience was also enraptured by a unique ensemble that married the east with the west by combining vachanas with music.

There was a sense of solemn solidarity and joy among the awardees that were recognised for their efforts to bring change in society. Several awardees expressed their heartfelt gratitude in being acknowledged for their work and shared inspiring anecdotes they’d gathered over the years. “We mustn’t become mud that disintegrates in a river. We must become the boulder that changes the course of the river,” said sub-Inspector Shantappa Jademmanavar, who has found purpose in teaching migrant labourers’ children.