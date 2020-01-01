DH Changemakers | Novelist with a bold new voice

At one point in Ib’s Endless Search for Satisfaction, the novel’s protagonist says: “It is difficult to put a man into words.” Ib’s words may well be referring to his creator, Roshan Ali.

The 30-year-old writer from Bengaluru is fresh off the high praise and attention his debut novel has garnered in Indian literary circles. Jerry Pinto, author of Em and the Big Hoom, called Roshan’s prose “an exhilarating dream ride through a city of memory and desire, mixing Emily Dickinson with tapori English…”

