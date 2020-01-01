DH Changemakers | Wasting no opportunity

In 2012, Bengaluru’s garbage crisis raised such a dreadful stink that the New York Times found it to be news that’s fit to print.

Amid the crisis, a dreamy-eyed 27-year-old Rajesh Babu G M approached solid waste management godmother Almitra Patel offering help.

“Get a job! Then, become a farmer at your farmland in Chintamani. Don’t get into this waste business,” was Patel’s advice (as if to test one’s resolve) to Rajesh, an industrial engineering graduate, who was volunteering with the UN Environment Programme. Unrelenting, Rajesh continued brainstorming with experts to figure out a way for Bengaluru to handle its garbage problem.

Read More