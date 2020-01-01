DH Changemakers | Young voice of the veena

Ramana Balachandhran, the 18-year-old prodigy from Bengaluru, is the son of Carnatic music practitioners Balachandhran and Sharanya. His talent for music was noticed when he was a toddler: with no formal training, he could identify ragas and point out nuances. In fact, he says his introduction to the veena came about when he found a mistake while his mother was playing the instrument.

“I say that the veena chose me and not the other way around. After that instance I started training in music intensely,” he says.

