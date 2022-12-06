DH-PV Exam Mastermind online test series

Deccan Herald and Prajavani will conduct the Exam Mastermind, an online test series, for candidates appearing for Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) exams.

The first test in the series will be launched on December 18, followed by a new test every 15 days for the next six months. The solutions for the test will be available the next day and the questions will be in line with that of the actual KAS examinations. Ranking will be provided for each test.

Interested candidates can write to sushmitha.a@deccanherald.co.in or contact 9606966128 for details.