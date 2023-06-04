DH-PV workshop guides CET aspirants on engineering courses

Deccan Herald and Prajavani publications, in association with Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College and Sri Sumathinath Jain Navyuvak Mandal, hosted a workshop to guide students on various aspects related to engineering seat and course selection through Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET), at the Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College in Mysuru on Saturday.

Principal of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) B Sadashivegowda said that every year 13 lakh engineers come out from 2,857 engineering colleges in India, including 208 colleges in Karnataka and 11 colleges in Mysuru district during the ‘CET Pre-Counselling Guidance Programme’.

“In Mysuru alone, 5,310 seats, including 2,580 IT, and 2,730 non-IT seats are available. Last year, 1.7 lakh students had appeared for the CET. This year, it has increased to two lakh students. Last year, 55,000 students appeared for Comed-K. This year, one lakh students have taken it. Students must choose the seats based on their interest,” he said. He also guided them elaborately about the seat selection process.

Principal of Maharaja Government PU College and nodal officer of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) helpline N Udayshankara said, “From last year, there is provision to verify documents in BEO offices and this has helped students. Caste certificate is given for life time, income certificate is given for five years. Students should pay attention about it.”

Documents required

“There should be singature of BEO for documents to certify rural and Kannada medium students, there should be signature of DDPU for PUC study certificate. Students must keep the certificates related Physical challenge, NCC, NSS, sports and other documents required for various quotas ready. Students must keep checking KEA website for latest updates, and follow all KEA guidelines,” he said.

DH and PV publications Circulation deputy general manager R Jagannath Jois said, “Several pro-people, and education-related programmes like Eduverse are organised to help the general public and students across Karnataka by the publications. As part of the 75th year celebrations of Prajavani, such constructive activities have increased this year.”

A clear idea

Hundreds of students and parents participated in the event. Suresh, a parent from Ramakrishna Nagar in Mysuru, said that the programme was helpful as it gave a clear idea on various steps in the CET seat selection and admission to courses.

M R Namana, a student from Mandya, said that the workshop helped her by clearing her doubts related to courses and college selection through CET.

‘Useful event’

President of Sri Sumathinath Jain Navyuvak Mandal Jayakumar Salecha said: “This programme was very helpful for students in shaping their future. We are happy to join hands for this event.”

Principal of Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College Somanna, DH and PV circulation manager S Prakash and Deccan Herald Mysuru Bureau Chief T R Sathish Kumar were present.