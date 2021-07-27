DH Toon | 'Advani ji is here. You may guide each other'

to be precise

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 27 2021, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 04:16 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

In an emotional announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced that he would resign, drawing curtains on the uncertainty that surrounded his future.

