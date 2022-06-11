DH Toon | Committee at work for textbook revision

The state government will not constitute any committee for fresh revision of school textbooks.
Though there are several objections and allegations, and the state government has announced to verify all of them with an open mind, the officials from the Department of Primary and Secondary Education have said that all such objections will be verified by the subject experts and the teachers who teach that particular grade and subject.
