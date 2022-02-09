DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'dangerously mutating virus'

The state government on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday for all high schools, colleges and universities as the hijab controversy turned into a law and order issue at several places.
Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai announced this in New Delhi and the state department of higher education and primary and secondary education have issued separate orders declaring holiday.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'mutating virus'
Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways
Dutch govt names commissioner to tackle #MeToo issues
Benedict XVI seeks forgiveness over sex abuse scandal
'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'
India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs
'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations
Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole