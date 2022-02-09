DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'mutating virus'

DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'dangerously mutating virus'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Feb 09 2022, 05:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 05:17 ist

The state government on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday for all high schools, colleges and universities as the hijab controversy turned into a law and order issue at several places.

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai announced this in New Delhi and the state department of higher education and primary and secondary education have issued separate orders declaring holiday.

