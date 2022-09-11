DH Toon | Muck and mire of the 40% cut

The ‘40% commission’ tagline has got on like a house on fire.

While a resurgent Congress is using the issue of corruption to the hilt, there is no guarantee, some argue, that this would swing votes away from the ruling BJP when Karnataka goes to polls in less than nine months.

The current narrative is reminiscent of the 2013 Assembly election in which the Congress rode to power with corruption - chiefly the illegal mining in Ballari - became a strong plank.

