DH Toon: Saffron paint for Karnataka school classrooms

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 15 2022, 04:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 04:41 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday defended the government's move to paint the thousands of school classrooms to be constructed under the newly launched 'Viveka' scheme with saffron colour.

Under the 'Viveka' scheme named after Swami Vivekananda, the Karnataka government has proposed construction of 7,601 classrooms across the state. 

What's Brewing

