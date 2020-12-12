DH Toon | 'Too much democracy! Cows never ask questions'

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the Karnataka government will promulgate an ordinance to bring the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill into effect after the legislative council was adjourned sine die without taking it up. "As cows are considered an asset in the Indian culture, the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill has been passed by the state's legislative assembly, which further strengthens the existing law," he said.

