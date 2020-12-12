Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the Karnataka government will promulgate an ordinance to bring the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill into effect after the legislative council was adjourned sine die without taking it up. "As cows are considered an asset in the Indian culture, the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill has been passed by the state's legislative assembly, which further strengthens the existing law," he said.
DH Toon | Too much democracy? Cows never ask questions
Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive
Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki
A peacock dance in the stellar realms
How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries
Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study